WWE legend wanted to wrestle at 100 years old; allegedly told Vince McMahon about the wish

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Mae Young told Vince McMahon that she wanted to wrestle when she turned 100 years old.

Mae Young passed away at the age of 90 on January 14, 2014. She has left an incredible legacy behind her and is one of the most revered wrestling personalities in wrestling history.

Mae Young would have turned 100 on March 12, 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sent a heartfelt tweet celebrating her birthday and told an interesting story while doing so. As per Ray, Mae Young told Vince McMahon that she wanted to get into the ring when she turned 100.

"I like to think of her as 1 of my wrestling Angels who always watches over me. She told VKM she wanted to wrestle when she turned 100. Today would have been that day. HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY in Heaven Mae. We miss you. I love you. ❤️🙏"

Vince McMahon went out of his way to honor the legacy of Mae Young

Mae Young was quite a popular figure among fans, courtesy of her hilarious segments on WWE TV back in the day. She was also involved in a bunch of incredibly disturbing segments with Bully Ray. Fans still remember Ray powerbombing her through a table on an episode of RAW.

Vince McMahon held two Mae Young Classic tournaments in 2017 and 2018 to celebrate the legacy of the late wrestler. Kairi Sane was the winner of the first Mae Young Classic, while Toni Storm won the second edition of the tournament.

Mae Young's most infamous WWE moment came during her on-screen relationship with Mark Henry. The angle saw Mae getting pregnant and eventually giving birth to a hand. Henry later recalled asking Vince about the angle and didn't exactly get a convincing answer.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the late, great Mae Young a happy 100th birthday. Her legacy is bound to remain untouched until the end of time.

