WWE legend wants to challenge Vince McMahon to a fight amid recent health rumors

Vince McMahon's deteriorating health rumors have taken the wrestling world by storm. Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff commented on the 78-year-old's health update. The veteran wanted to challenge McMahon to a match amid rumors of his poor health.

In his recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he should challenge Vince to a match now. In 1998, the former called out Vince McMahon for a fight on the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro, which the latter didn't accept.

During his latest podcast episode, Bischoff stated that Vince regrets not accepting the challenge back then and would recover faster and get back up on his feet if challenged for a fight. While the veteran didn't officially challenge McMahon for now, he said he might do because that would help the latter recover.

"I kind of feel like I should challenge Vince to a fight right now because I know deep down inside he wishes he would have shown up back when I challenged him the first time, and Vince McMahon is enough of a fighter. Deep down in his core that probably nothing would heal Vince McMahon as quickly, enabling him to get back on his feet at 100%; if indeed he's not, than me challenging him to a fight because that guy will go down fighting. Why not give him the inspiration? I'm not going to do it quite yet—I may—but only because I think if there's anything that would make him kick out and make a comeback, it would be something like that," stated Eric Bischoff [2:28 onwards]

Vince McMahon's attorney has sent out an update on his health

While the rumors of McMahon's poor health are making headlines worldwide, his attorney has given an official statement, clearing out all the previous reports.

As per John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, McMahon's attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, has stated that the 78-year-old's health is fine and the previous rumors were not true. The update came after Linda McMahon reportedly said Vince's health was taking a hit very fast, per Lee Cole.

“Vince’s health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true.”

Mr. McMahon has stepped back from the wrestling world in the past few months. However, there have been rumors that he wishes to return to the game very soon. Time will tell if the former CEO of WWE ever steps back into the business.

