WWE Hall of Famer wants Charlotte Flair to challenge Sami Zayn for the IC title

Jeff Jarrett believes Charlotte Flair is perfectly capable of challenging Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

Intergender matches often took place in WWE in the late 1990s, during which time Jarrett lost the Intercontinental Championship to legendary female superstar Chyna. More than two decades later, the WWE Hall of Famer would have no problem with Flair emulating Chyna by competing in matches against men.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett said fans would love to see The Queen beat up the villainous Zayn in a high-profile match:

“You don’t think Sami Zayn could get heat on Charlotte and the whole world wouldn’t want to see Charlotte kick Sami Zayn’s a**? … On the one-off, occasionally, for a big ‘Mania moment or a big SummerSlam moment, Charlotte wrestling for the Intercontinental title against Sami Zayn… are you kidding me [fans would like it]?” [34:14-35:03]

WWE executive Triple H is against intergender wrestling and thinks female superstars do not need to fight men to prove how good they are. The company's rare intergender matches usually revolve around comedy, such as when James Ellsworth briefly feuded with Asuka in 2018.

Jeff Jarrett is a huge fan of Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE’s most prominent superstars since she joined the main roster in 2015. Her biggest accomplishment arguably came in 2019 when she headlined WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Discussing Flair’s skill set, Jeff Jarrett said she would be his first-choice draft pick if he ever set up a wrestling company:

“I think she’s the very best," Jarrett continued. "A guy asked me at an autograph signing not long ago, ‘If you had one talent that you were gonna start a wrestling company with, just one, out of everybody out there, who would you start the company with?’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘Charlotte Flair.’” [33:24-33:39]

Flair is currently preparing to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

Although it has not been confirmed, Sami Zayn is expected to face American celebrity Johnny Knoxville in a marquee WrestleMania match. Before that, Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet on the March 4 episode of SmackDown.

