WWE legend wants to make comeback after 5 years: "If Trish, The Rock, and John Cena can return, [I] can return too"

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore recently expressed her desire to return to the company.

Jacqueline initially joined the Stamford-based company in 1993. However, she left in 1994 before even making her debut, reportedly due to an injury. The 59-year-old returned in 1998. Her second run lasted six years, and saw her hold the Women's Championship twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once. Nevertheless, she was released from her contract in 2004. In 2018, two years after entering the Hall of Fame, Jacqueline made a one-off return to the WWE ring to compete in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In a recent interview with Attitude Era podcast, the former women's champion revealed her desire to return to the Stamford-based company. She urged Vince McMahon or Triple H to call her, claiming she still has a little left in the tank.

"[Would it ever be a Jacqueline return to the WWE?] I would hope. I mean, you know, Vince, Triple H, somebody, y'all can call me. I still have a little left in the tank. I still have a little left in the tank, man. So, if you can return Trish, and The Rock can return, and John Cena can return, Jacqueline can return too, you know. That's what I'm talking about," she said. [7:35 - 7:54]

Jacqueline praised several female WWE Superstars

During her interview with Attitude Era podcast, Jacqueline Moore praised several current female WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair.

The Hall of Famer also commented on the possibility of seeing Cargill square off against Belair.

"That would be a hell of a match. That would be a hell of a match," she said. [7:15 - 7:18]

