5 Female WWE Superstars who have pinned their male counterparts

WWE's female superstars have squared off against their male counterparts for years.

The concept of intergender matches has always attracted a lot of attention, especially during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Although most female stars were not as muscular and powerful as their male opponents, they did not back down from the intergender challenges and fought courageously.

Chyna vs. Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship #SD38 Eddie is ringside. pic.twitter.com/m2g40IpUZF — Jax | 🖤🇨🇦 (@JaX__45) July 25, 2018

Defeating top superstars like The Rock and Triple H is no easy task. However, two female stars achieved this feat and pinned them. Three other former champions have also fallen victim to members of the WWE women's division in the past.

Here are five WWE female superstars who have pinned their male counterparts.

#5 Current WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon pinned The Rock many years ago

The Rock and Stephanie McMahon have shared the WWE ring a few times in their careers. The Billion Dollar Princess found herself on the losing end in two successive matches in which she squared off against The People's Champion. However, their third bout ended differently.

On the September 17, 2001, episode of Monday Night RAW, Stephanie McMahon teamed up with Test to take on The Rock in a rematch from the previous week.

19 years ago today @StephMcMahon & Test took on @TheRock in a handicap match in the main event of #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/yySpskfxMc — The Golden Era Podcast (@GoldenEra_Pod) September 10, 2020

The main tussle was between The Rock and Test while Stephanie spent most of her time watching from the outside. She would then distract the referee as The People's Champ hit her partner with the Rock Bottom and covered him.

The Rock went into a heated argument with the referee for not counting the pin and made a fatal mistake by hitting him with a Rock Bottom.

Booker T and Shane McMahon took advantage and rushed to the ring to help Test take out The Rock, allowing Stephanie to pin him for the victory.

Throughout his long WWE career, The Rock was never pinned by another female Superstar.

