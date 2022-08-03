"They should be calling me" - WWE legend wants Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to contact him

Jimmy Hart believes Stephanie McMahon and Triple H should get in touch with him about a new WWE role.

Hart, 79, is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time. In the 1980s, he represented several high-profile names in WWE, including Greg Valentine, The Honky Tonk Man, and King Kong Bundy. The Hall of Famer has also managed Hulk Hogan for several years.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., Hart revealed that he is happy to help out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He also jokingly claimed it is an “injustice” that nobody has ever asked him to lend his services.

“Can you believe it? It’s such an injustice – they should be calling me to do that,” Hart said. “So, Stephanie and Triple H, don’t forget Jimmy Hart’s right down here in Tampa, Florida, which is just a short drive to Orlando. I think I can help.” [3:03-3:14]

Triple H recently became WWE’s new head of creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon is the company’s new Chairwoman and co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan.

Jimmy Hart is a fan of Triple H’s NXT creation

Over the last decade, The Game has helped mold the future of WWE by creating the NXT developmental system. Dozens of current superstars honed their craft at the Performance Center training facility before going on to become big names on television.

Veteran wrestlers often make appearances at the Performance Center as guest coaches and speakers, but Hart has not yet been invited.

“Oh, man, yes,” Hart replied when asked if he would like to help. “NXT is part of our future, I’d love to go down there and help out and do anything.” [3:17-3:23]

The legendary manager currently works as a WWE ambassador. He also said in the interview that he would like to return in an on-screen role to represent a RAW star.

