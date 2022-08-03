WWE legend prepared to return as Dominik Mysterio's manager

Jimmy Hart believes he could take Dominik Mysterio’s career to the next level if he becomes the WWE RAW Superstar’s manager.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor at SummerSlam after receiving help from the returning Edge. The storyline has largely revolved around The Judgment Day’s repeated attempts to add Dominik to their group.

Hart, a 2005 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, is widely viewed as one of the greatest managers of all time. Speaking to Wrestling Inc., the 79-year-old claimed he could help the up-and-coming star when his father Rey Mysterio retires.

“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik,” Hart said. “Yes, because if and when his daddy retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.” [3:32-3:48]

Hart is not the first WWE legend to offer his services as Dominik’s manager. Earlier this year, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) simply said “I’m in” after hearing a storyline suggestion about him possibly working with the 25-year-old.

What happened to Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW this week?

The Mysterios unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of RAW. Following the match, Damian Priest and Finn Balor ambushed the ring alongside fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

As Balor and Priest double-teamed Rey Mysterio, Ripley wrapped Dominik in a chokehold with her legs in the corner of the ring.

The post-match attack prompted former Judgment Day leader Edge to intervene. The WWE Hall of Famer tried to help the Mysterios, but he accidentally speared Dominik instead.

