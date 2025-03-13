WWE legend willing to return two years after release

WWE's backstage production team has undergone several changes since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022. D-Von Dudley, a WWE producer from 2016 to 2023, recently addressed whether he could return.

In the 1990s, Dudley made his name as one-half of The Dudley Boyz alongside Bubba Ray. The popular tag team became synonymous with ECW before joining WWE at the height of the Attitude Era.

Dudley said on his YouTube channel that he enjoyed working as a producer and hopes to return one day:

"I'm sure one day I'll be back doing my thing with them and being a producer because I love working with the talent behind the scenes. You see, don't get me wrong, I miss wrestling, I miss being in front of the camera, I miss performing for you guys, but I also found a love working behind the scenes. Not only that, but helping the younger talent get to the level that we were at." [12:17 – 12:40]

In the same video, Dudley admitted he was "visibly upset" after being told he was no longer needed as a producer in 2023.

D-Von Dudley explains WWE producer role

Several former wrestlers work behind the scenes as WWE producers, including Jamie Noble, Jason Jordan, Shane Helms, and Tyson Kidd. Producers, also known as agents, are responsible for discussing ideas with talents before shows.

Having worked as a producer for almost seven years, D-Von Dudley believes some people underestimate the role's importance:

"The producers don't get the credit that they deserve because they really don't. You don't realize how much as a producer you have to go through. Not only dealing with the big boss when he gets upset, but now talent when they get upset. How do you get both sides to make it work? You, as the producer, have to be the buffer, and that means you have to be the one that plays to both sides to try to figure out how you're gonna make this work." [11:47 – 12:14]

Dudley is currently signed to a Legends deal. He made a cameo appearance on NXT in 2024 alongside Bubba Ray.

