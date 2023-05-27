WWE Legend wins first singles match in over 16 years at Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 saw a first-time-ever match between two iconic women in the company. However, Becky Lynch was unable to beat Trish Stratus as she found a new protege on the red brand.

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to the company to assist Becky Lynch and Lita. However, Stratus had another plan brewing as she turned heel on her friends and cost them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

After a month of absence, Becky Lynch returned to confront Trish Stratus, and the two were booked in a match at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Trish Stratus agreed to compete in a singles match for the first time in over four years.

The two women gave their best inside the squared circle in a physical contest, but it seems like Stratus took a new protege under her wing as Zoey Stark came out from under the ring to assist the Hall of Famer.

This was Status' first singles win in the company at a premium live event in over sixteen years. It will be interesting to see what Stark and Stratus will have to say about their new alliance.

What are your thoughts on Trish Stratus' win at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comment section!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes