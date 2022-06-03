Former WWE Champion wishes he spoke to Vince McMahon about refusing to lose against Brock Lesnar

Steve Austin has reiterated that he should have reached out to Vince McMahon before walking away from WWE in 2002.

McMahon wanted Austin to lose a King of the Ring qualifier against Brock Lesnar on the June 10, 2002 episode of RAW. While The Texas Rattlesnake had no problem losing to the up-and-coming star, he only wanted to do so as part of a meaningful storyline.

On the latest episode of his Broken Skull Sessions show, Austin spoke to Jeff Jarrett about some wrestlers’ inability to raise concerns with their bosses. Reflecting on his own communication problems over the years, the WWE icon recalled how he handled his booking against Lesnar the wrong way.

“I wish I would have communicated better with Vince back in the day when I had my issues with doing the favors for Brock that day,” Austin said. “All I had to do was show up at the building that day and talk things over, but I just took my ball and went home. It is all about communication.”

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official A candid shot of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar backstage A candid shot of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar backstage https://t.co/M81juBBUEO

Story continues below ad

Austin’s conversation with Jarrett revolved around promoters and wrestlers frequently failing to communicate with each other. The latter also admitted he should have been more direct with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE in 1999.

How did Vince McMahon punish Steve Austin?

i don't know @TheAaronBRAND_ The Match: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar, 2002 King Of The Ring Qualifying match.



Why it didn’t happen: Austin was unhappy after finding out that this match had been booked for free TV as he felt it was bigger than that, so he walked out on Vince and left for months. The Match: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar, 2002 King Of The Ring Qualifying match.Why it didn’t happen: Austin was unhappy after finding out that this match had been booked for free TV as he felt it was bigger than that, so he walked out on Vince and left for months. https://t.co/fDURfVmFe7

Seven months after no-showing RAW, Austin returned to WWE to set up a match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Vince McMahon fined the former WWE Champion $650,000 to set an example to the rest of the roster that his actions were unacceptable. The figure was later reduced to $250,000.

Story continues below ad

Although Austin returned to WWE, the dream match against Lesnar never materialized. The Beast Incarnate said earlier this year that he does not hold a grudge against the Hall of Famer for not facing him.

Please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you still like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin? Yes No 1 votes so far