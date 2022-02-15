"Didn't want to work with me" - Brock Lesnar on WWE legend he wanted to wrestle

Brock Lesnar was keen on stepping in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin, which he hasn't got to do in his WWE career.

Lesnar and Austin were originally supposed to face each other in 2002 on an episode of WWE RAW, but the latter walked out on the match and the company as he was unhappy with the way it was booked.

In his recent interaction on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar was asked which wrestler he would've liked to wrestle. The Beast Incarnate named Stone Cold Steve Austin as the one legend that he would've loved to have gotten in the ring with:

"I got to wrestle Hogan, I got to wrestle Dwayne (The Rock), The Undertaker, Ric Flair... but I didn't get to wrestle Steve (Austin). I was thinking about this today, because you (McAfee) and I had dinner and talking about Steve and whatnot and doing the 'What's'." (From 39:25 to 39:51)

Lesnar then added:

"I understand from the business aspect for that time, Steve left and didn't want to work with me. It was probably the right decision for him at that time. I don't hold a grudge against it at all. Business is business. I got that right away." (From 40:18 to 40:40)

Check out the entire interview:

Austin eventually returned to WWE, but injuries had caught up with him and it wasn't physically possible for him to step in the ring with Lesnar.

Stone Cold Steve Austin felt that there was money to be made in a match between him and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Austin felt that WWE should have booked a program between the two megastars better and not given it away for free on TV. He believed the match should have been on a pay-per-view.

"I didn’t show up because it wasn’t time for me to do the favors yet for Brock in an unadvertised match in a tournament style TV match whereas, hey man, I love Brock Lesnar, I’d lose to him any day of the week, but build it up so we can all make money off of it and it’s going to mean something,” said Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake's one big moment with Lesnar in the ring came at WrestleMania XX when he was the special guest referee in The Beast Incarnate's match against Goldberg.

Please H/T The Pat McAfee Show and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Anirudh B