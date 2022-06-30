WWE legend explains why working with The Undertaker was difficult sometimes

Glenn Jacobs says his matches with The Undertaker were not as simple as WWE fans might think.

Jacobs became The Undertaker’s storyline brother Kane in 1997. Over the next two decades, they feuded with each other and also joined forces as The Brothers of Destruction tag team.

Speaking on “The Bam Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer highlighted the key reason why he found it easier to perform against smaller opponents.

“We’re different sides of the coin but we’re kind of the same character, and those matches weren’t always easy,” Jacobs said. “Because in a typical match with me it’s David and Goliath where a guy like Shawn [Michaels] is smaller and has to overcome this obstacle. With Undertaker and me, it’s like Clash of the Titans but after a little while you’ve kinda seen it all.” [49:51-50:13]

The Brothers of Destruction’s final in-ring appearance together took place at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia. The two men lost against Triple H and the returning Shawn Michaels in a match which saw Kane’s mask accidentally fall off at one stage. Triple H also sustained a torn pec during the 27-minute contest.

Kane on the positives of teaming with The Undertaker

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Kane and The Undertaker facing down in the ring Kane and The Undertaker facing down in the ring https://t.co/rp3arowC2p

As singles competitors, Kane and The Undertaker faced each other in a series of matches between 1998 and 2010. The Deadman’s 25-2 WrestleMania record even included two victories over his legendary tag team partner.

Jacobs added that he enjoyed working with his on-screen sibling in tag team matches. However, as The Brothers of Destruction, they struggled to find opponents who could realistically beat them.

“I actually always preferred our matches as a tag team because you could figure stuff out to where you could have one guy isolated and that’s how you’d have a good match,” Jacobs continued. “In the end, it was always: who’s gonna beat us? It was kind of the same with me and Big Show.” [50:14-50:29]

Kane won 12 tag titles with seven different tag partners: Undertaker (x3), Big Show (x2), Mankind (x2), X-Pac (x2), Daniel Bryan, The Hurricane, and RVD. He also said in the interview that he would like The Brothers of Destruction to receive a Hall of Fame induction as a tag team.

Please credit “The Bam Show” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you prefer Kane and The Undertaker as allies or rivals? Allies Rivals 3 votes so far