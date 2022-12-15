WWE Legend and WrestleMania opponent of Shawn Michaels confirms appearance for RAW's 30th-anniversary show

On Monday, January 23rd, 2023, WWE will be celebrating RAW's 30th anniversary, with legends like Shawn Michaels and Triple H almost certain for the night. An old rival of HBK's has confirmed his attendance for the show, and it is none other than former superstar Tatanka.

Tatanka wrestled on and off for WWE in the 90s and 200s for a combined 7 years, in that time, he most notably went one-on-one with young Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 9 for the Intercontinental Championship.

The 61-year-old wrestling legend recently took to his Facebook page as he thanked his fans for their support and confirmed that he would be at the red brand's huge show next year.

"To the #TatankaNation Thx always for your overwhelming support! Want all of u to know I’ve been invited to the 30th Anniversary Celebration of #WWERAW Jan. 23rd in Philadelphia! Memories of many barn burners at the Philly Spectrum." posted the former WWE star.

Tatanka's most recent appearance on WWE television came on January 4th, 2021, as he and many iconic former stars showed up for Legends Night on RAW.

Young WWE star on his relationship with Shawn Michaels

As the company's new Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, HBK is now in charge of molding the future of the business, primarily via WWE's third brand, NXT.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, young WWE star Carmelo Hayes was asked about his working relationship with Shawn Michaels.

"Shawn and I are very close. Every time I talk to him, I learn something new. He says things that I have heard in ways I haven't heard, if that makes any sense. He says certain things that click to me differently in a certain way because he's experienced and he's done everything in the business. So, it's like when he talks; it's the gospel in the sense you're like, you know what you're talking about. So I have learned so much from him and he and I are very close," said Carmelo Hayes. [3:17 - 3:47] H/T Sportskeeda

Considering his years of experience, as well as the many iconic WWE moments under his belt, Shawn Michaels is no doubt one of the best performers to learn from.

