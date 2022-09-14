WWE legends The Dudley Boyz set to reunite this year 

Legendary WWE tag team, The Dudley Boyz, are set to reunite by the end of this year. D-Von Dudley will be in Bully Ray's corner during a match at an upcoming independent wrestling event.

Dudley Boyz were among the most popular acts in professional wrestling during the late 90s and early 00s. They are also one of the most successful tag teams in the history of the wrestling business, holding tag gold in ECW, WWE, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They even held the WCW Tag Titles during their WWF Attitude Era run following the WCW buyout. In 2018, the team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bubba Ray, known as Bully Ray outside of WWE, has remained an active wrestler. D-Von Dudley, however, officially retired back in 2016. Now, though, it seems that the pair will be reunited on the independent circuit.

Bully Ray has been having issues with Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder). To settle it all, they will fight for Battleground Wrestling's upcoming A Tribute to the Extreme event on December 17. D-Von will be in tne corner of his tag team buddy during the contest.

Despite suffering from several health issues in recent years, D-Von Dudley is still working in the wrestling business. He serves as a backstage producer in WWE.

When did The Dudley Boyz last appear in WWE?

The iconic Attitude Era tag team last competed as a unit back in 2016, when they were members of the RAW roster.

In their final appearance on the red brand, they destroyed Primo and Epico in their Shining Stars gimmick. They were then attacked by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and were never seen on WWE TV again.

The Dudley Boyz then appeared on several independent shows, notably for UK-based promotion Insane Championship Wrestling. Their official last match was for a promotion called House of Glory, in a multi-team match won by Angel Ortiz and Mike Drazik.

