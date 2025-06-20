WWE won't let Cody Rhodes turn heel at SummerSlam, says veteran, for a major reason

Cody Rhodes has arguably become one of the biggest babyface stars in WWE since WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks the company won't turn The American Nightmare into a bad guy in the promotion at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Rock approached Cody Rhodes earlier this year and wanted him to turn heel by giving up his soul. Luckily, The American Nightmare refused The Final Boss' offer and feuded with John Cena heading into WrestleMania 41. Upon losing the title, a certain section of fans expected a heel turn from the 39-year-old star.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo was asked by a fan whether the Triple H-led creative team would turn Cody Rhodes heel at SummerSlam 2025.

The wrestling veteran stated the management won't let Rhodes turn heel as it won't fit the story or his character. Moreover, the former writer thinks the company will do the turn according to their convenience, and there's not enough time left for the creative to create a reason for the heel turn ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

"I think that they're going to turn Cody [Rhodes] heel when they have to turn Cody heel. I don't want to use the word desperation, guys. I really don't, but I think they're going to hold that back until they think they really need to do it. And, storyline-wise and character-wise, they've done nothing to make us believe that's going to happen at SummerSlam. SummerSlam is right around the corner, coach," Russo said. (From 24:00 to 24:28)

Cody Rhodes could face John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena, Cody Rhodes went on a hiatus for a while. Later, he returned to pick up his feud with The Franchise Player and teamed up with Jey Uso as the duo faced Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025 and won.

In the following weeks, the management announced participants for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament, and The American Nightmare was one of the participants. Later, he qualified for the semi-finals from his side of the bracket against Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Andrade.

In the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, Rhodes goes one-on-one against Jey Uso in the semi-finals. Elsewhere, Randy Orton faces Sami Zayn, and the winners of both matches will face each other in the finals at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

Cody Rhodes is a firm favorite to win the entire tournament, and he could pull that off at Night of Champions and go on to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

