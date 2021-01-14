'WWE is like a factory, AEW is an art studio' - Eric Bischoff gets honest about the comparison (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff caught up with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview, during which the veteran spoke about several topics about the business.

Bischoff, who worked for WWE on multiple occasions and also recently appeared in AEW, shared his opinions regarding the backstage environments in both promotions.

Eric Bischoff was quick to note that there is no comparison between WWE and AEW. The former WCW Executive Producer said that AEW has a more fun backstage environment as it is a smaller company with younger talent. There exists a spirit of collaboration in AEW that, according to Biscoff, is not prevalent in WWE.

Bischoff made a brilliant statement by saying that while WWE is run like a factory, AEW is an art studio where the comradery increases the creative output.

"There is no comparison. AEW is much more fun. It is much more, well, I mean look, it is what it is. They are younger talent. It's a smaller company. They are a newer company. There is a camaraderie, and a spirit of collaboration, which I find in a creative environment is absolutely necessary. That same spirit of collaboration doesn't really exist in WWE. WWE is like a factory, whereas AEW is more like an art studio when it comes to creative."

I'm not being critical of the WWE: Eric Bischoff explains the one big difference between the two companies

Eric Bischoff during the RAW Reunion episode.

Advertisement

Eric Bischoff admitted that he would be more open towards working in AEW as he believes fantastic ideas come from collaboration and not a factory.

Bischoff said that the energies backstage in AEW and WWE are wholly different before explaining that he isn't being critical about Vince McMahon's company.

"So, there is really no comparison. Of the two, I would be much, much more comfortable in an AEW environment because great ideas come from collaboration; they don't come from a factory. The energy is different. The ideas are different because the energy is different. There is no comparison between the two environments."

Bischoff highlighted that WWE has a lot of TV content to produce, something that AEW doesn't currently face. All Elite Wrestling can be more focused, and a refreshing vibe behind the scenes helps it.

Advertisement

"I'm not being critical of the WWE. You know, one of the reasons why WWE is the fact what it is, is because of the massive amounts of television content they produce. AEW doesn't have to produce that much television. So they have the ability to be more focused and not have to have as many things to accomplish in a given week. So, it's not a criticism, it's just the reality of the difference between the two companies, but the backstage area in AEW is a great environment. It's exciting, and like I said, the energy and spirit of collaboration makes all the difference in the world. That's where the best ideas come from."

Eric Bischoff had some vital advice for Tony Khan, and he also spoke about AEW's rumored second show during part one of the SK Wrestling interview.

You can also catch Eric Bischoff's 83 weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.