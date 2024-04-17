WWE: Liv Morgan capitalizes on Rhea Ripley's misfortune with a fiery message

With WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley out with an injury and forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship, Liv Morgan was quick to capitalize by taking a brutal shot at her rival.

WrestleMania 40 saw Mami successfully defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. On RAW after 'Mania, Morgan unleashed a brutal backstage attack, which led to Ripley's shoulder injury.

Due to the same, on the April 15th episode of Monday Night RAW, The Nightmare came in front of the WWE Universe with a heavy heart and announced that she had to vacate her World Title to focus on her health and recovery. The 27-year-old star also promised to return stronger and win the gold back from whoever holds it then.

The Stamford-based promotion has declared that on next week's RAW, a new Women's World Champion will be crowned. However, the participants of the bout have not yet been announced. Taking advantage of The Nightmare's misery, Liv Morgan didn't waste any time and took a fiery shot at her while asserting that she would become the new champion of the red brand.

Check out the former SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet below:

"Woke up this morning, stretched both arms, feeling like I’m gonna be the new Women’s World Champion 😌", she wrote.

WWE star wanted a massive showdown against Rhea Ripley at Clash at the Castle 2024

This year's Clash at the Castle will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15. But Mami will likely miss the premium live event due to her shoulder injury. Irrespective of that, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Piper Niven expressed her desire to lock horns against The Judgment Day member in Scotland.

Speaking with Gorilla Position at the WWE World during the WrestleMania 40 weekend, Piper Niven shared that she would have liked to main event against Rhea Ripley in her home country, as the duo had several matches during their time in NXT UK.

"Why not? (Main event against Rhea Ripley) I don't know if you know this, but Rhea and myself had some absolute bangers back in the day, and I think it's time to run it back," she said.

Watch the video below:

Only time will tell when The Judgment Day member will be back to reclaim her Women's World Championship.

