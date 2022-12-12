WWE Live Event Results: 45-year-old star returns to action after 7 years to face The Bloodline, Liv Morgan takes on former official

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Charleston, West Virginia for one of the two Live Events as part of the company's ongoing Holiday Tour. The show emanated from the Charleston Coliseum center and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event kickstarted with an Intercontinental Championship match that saw GUNTHER retain his coveted title against Shinsuke Nakamura. It was followed by an Undisputed Tag Team Title match with The Usos defending their title against Brawling Brutes. However, the rest of the Bloodline soon interfered in the match to cause DQ.

This resulted in an eight-man tag team match where Braun Strowman joined the Brutes. The fourth member of the bayfaces' team was Jamie Noble, who made his return to the squared circle after 7 years. The 45-year-old recently announced that he'll be hanging his wrestling boots after a final match in his hometown.

Noble helped his team pick up the victory as he countered Sami Zayn's attempt to hit a Spear into a Tiger Driver. The current WWE Producer received huge applause from the fans after the match.

Elsewhere on the show, Scarlett Bordeaux teamed up with Karrion Kross to defeat Madcap Moss and Emma. Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) also secured a victory over Maximum Male Models.

Liv Morgan continued her feud against Sonya Deville. The duo faced off in a Street Fight where the former SmackDown Women's Champion put Deville through a table to pick up a win. Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler in the second women's match for the night.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour results

Here are the complete live event results from Charleston, West Virginia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Ridge Holland & Butch defeated The Usos by DQ after interference from Sami Zayn, Sikoa Sikoa, and Braun Strowman Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss & Emma Charleston Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Maximum Male Models Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler Braun Strowman, Jamie Noble, Ridge Holland & Butch defeated The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn)

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes