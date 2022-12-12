Create

WWE Live Event Results: Austin Theory low blows former Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley attacked with a chair (Kalamazoo, Mi, 12/11)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Dec 12, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Austin Theory (left); Bobby Lashley (right)
Austin Theory (left); Bobby Lashley (right)

WWE continued its current Holiday Tour with a live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The event featured top stars from RAW and was live from the Wings Event Center.

The show kickstarted with a title match that saw Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a singles match. However, the competition ended in DQ after the rest of the Damage CTRL interfered.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss came out to make the save for the EST, setting up a six-woman tag team match. The face trio picked up the win.

Hanging with the champ @BiancaBelairWWE #WWEKalamazoo https://t.co/BzZiitbNvR

Bobby Lashley once again came face-to-face with Omos. The duo had a heated feud earlier this year that culminated at Hell in a Cell PLE. The Nigerian Giant retorted using a chair against the All Mighty but was caught by the referee, which resulted in the match ending in DQ.

#wwekalamazoo that is a feat of strength that only Bobby Lashley can do! https://t.co/FPii6mkjzq

The O.C. and The Judgment Day continued their feud from the red brand as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined forces with Mia Yim to defeat Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

#WWEKalamazoo ⚖️ @DomMysterio35 @FinnBalor @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE 📸 IG: robwojo2011 (1); nickkoski1989 (2) https://t.co/iZdaQNgjFu

Dexter Lumis also collided with The Miz after defeating the latter on RAW a few weeks back to earn a WWE contract. The former NXT star was victorious once again.

HE'S HERE! #wwekalamazoo@DexterWWE https://t.co/165HeuNxZH

Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens teamed up with Johnny Gargano to take on the Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

The action-packed night was headlined by Austin Theory, who defended the United States Championship against Seth Rollins. The Visionary was on the verge of victory when Theory hit him below the belt, retaining the title.

Seth at #WWEKalamazoo #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins 📷: nickkoski1989 | Instagram https://t.co/MLbE9XeUwE

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete results from the live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  1. RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley Via DQ
  2. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka def. Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai
  3. Bobby Lashley def. Omos Via DQ. Omos was caught using a chair.
  4. The O.C.: Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim def. The Judgment Day: Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley
  5. Dexter Lumis def. The Miz
  6. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano def. The Alpha Academy
  7. WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...