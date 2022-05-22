WWE Live Event Results: Becky Lynch faces another loss, Cody Rhodes takes on 13-time champion (Canton, 05/21)

WWE held its Saturday Night Main Event at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. The show was stacked with top stars from the red brand and featured multiple title matches.

The event was headlined by Bianca Belair, who retained her RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match.

The two challengers also faced off on RAW last week in a number one contender match. After a slight interference from Bianca, Asuka was able to spray green mist on Becky, which led to The Empress of Tomorrow picking up the victory.

The event also featured a mixed tag team match as AJ Styles teamed up with Liv Morgan to take on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day.

Styles, along with Finn Balor and Liv, have been embroiled in a feud with the villainous stable on RAW. The Phenomenal One and The Prince recently added Liv to the mix after the addition of Rhea Ripley to Edge’s stable.

The babyfaces managed to pick up an important victory after a thrilling contest between the two teams.

In another title match, Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali.

Ali recently made his return to WWE programming, challenging Theory to a match for the title. However, the rising star has been ducking Mustafa on the red brand, denying him a title opportunity.

Theory was also slated to face the former Retribution leader on RAW this week, but he changed the match at the last moment, with Veer Mahaan taking his place.

The event also showcased a segment as MVP hosted his trademark VIP Lounge. However, things didn’t go according to plan for him as Bobby Lashley came out to spoil the party.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins also locked horns once again with The American Nightmare coming out victorious. The duo will face each other inside a Hell in a Cell at the namesake event.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Canton, Ohio

Here are the complete results from the Saturday Night’s Main Event, courtesy of WrestleZone:

The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Championship Match : Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali

: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali MVP hosted the VIP Lounge, and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch

