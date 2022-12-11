WWE Live Event Results: Bobby Lashley faces former rival after six months, Austin Theory pins former Universal champion (Saginaw, Mi, 12/10)

WWE RAW roster stopped over in Saginaw, Michigan, for one of the two Holiday Tour Live Events. The show was live from The Dow Event Center and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The event kickstarted with a mixed tag team match where Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined forces with Mia Yim to take on Damian Priest, Dominick Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day.

While the heels were able to steal victory on RAW a week back, The O.C. bounced back with a win at the live event.

Next up was the first title match of the night as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defended their Women's Tag Team title against Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The Damage CTRL duo retained the title after an even back-and-forth contest.

Dexter Lumis and The Miz continued their rivalry from the red brand as the former NXT star picked up another victory over the A-Lister. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano also joined forces to defeat Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins on RAW, faced a familiar foe. The All Mighty went head-to-head with Omos nearly six months after their last encounter. The match ended in DQ after the Nigerian Giant used a Steel Chair.

The second title match of the night was for the RAW Women's Championship, where Bianca Belair defended her coveted title against Bayley in a singles match. The EST of WWE retained the title.

The event was headlined by Austin Theory, who successfully defended his United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Saginaw, Michigan, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

