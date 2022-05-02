WWE Live Event Results - Bobby Lashley loses, Roster members attack top star, three title matches, and more (Leipzig, Germany)

WWE wrapped up its European Tour with a stacked live event at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany. The latest house show card featured many renowned superstars from SmackDown and RAW as Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley headlined the event.

While Lashley suffered a crushing loss against McIntyre, he was part of a massive post-match segment with other prominent babyfaces. Sami Zayn was, unfortunately, the recipient of an unforgiving beatdown as WWE ended the show with many popular roster members in the ring.

Ricochet, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Riddle came out and hit their finishers on Sami Zayn, who had an incredibly rough night, to say the least.

The faces involved in the show-closing angle also competed in matches throughout the night as Ricochet kicked off the in-ring proceedings by defending his Intercontinental Championship against Butch.

Charlotte Flair successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship in a three-way match against Shotzi and Aliyah. The Usos and RK-Bro locked horns in a match that was originally slated to happen at WrestleMania Backlash.

Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a routine singles victory over Ridge Holland, while Sami Zayn fell short in his efforts to beat Gunther.

Sasha Banks and Naomi, who got some of the loudest reactions all night, put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From

Leipzig, Germany

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of WRESTLING BODYSLAM:

Ricochet (c) def. Butch (Intercontinental Championship)

Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shotzi and Aliyah (Smackdown Women's Championship)

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ridge Holland ( w/ Sheamus )

Gunther def. Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

Main Event: Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley

It's safe to say that WWE concluded a high-profile European tour on the best note possible by booking the final show with multiple surprises.

