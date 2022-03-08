WWE Live Event Results: Becky Lynch defends her title against former Champions; Veer Mahaan in action- Allentown, Pa (3/6)

WWE continued its recent series of Live Events on March 6 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The untelevised show featured top champions from RAW.

The event boasted three title matches from the red brand, with Becky Lynch squaring off against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the main event. We have the full results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.

The show started with a singles match between Riddle and Austin Theory which saw the former RAW Tag Team Champion soundly defeat the rising star.

Next up was another singles match as Omos made quick work of Reggie to continue his undefeated run.

Following this was a segment of MizTV with the talk of the town, Veer Mahaan. Veer later competed in a match against Dominik Mysterio where he soundly defeated the young superstar.

Next was the first title match of the night as Alpha Academy put their tag team titles on the line in a triple threat match. Their opponents were The Street Profits and the duo of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

While the RAW Tag Team Champions were able to defend their titles, the victory was cut short when Owens and Rollins laid out Gable with a stunner and curb stomp following the bout.

The title match was followed by a singles bout in the women's division in which Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop.

Next up, Finn Balor defended his United States Championship against Damian Priest in a rematch from last week's RAW. The Demon King reigned supreme this time as well, pinning The Archer of Infamy to retain the gold.

Finally, the main event saw Becky Lynch defend her coveted RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Big Time Becks continued her triumphant run, retaining the title to end the night.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Allentown, Pa

Riddle def. Austin Theory

Omos def. Reggie

MizTV with Veer

Veer def. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) (c) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) (c) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins Liv Morgan def. Doudrop

WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest

Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Edited by Jacob Terrell