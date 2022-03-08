×
Create
Notifications

WWE Live Event Results: Becky Lynch defends her title against former Champions; Veer Mahaan in action- Allentown, Pa (3/6)

Becky Lynch and Veer Mahaan were in action in Allentown, Pa
Becky Lynch and Veer Mahaan were in action in Allentown, Pa
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 08, 2022 12:53 AM IST
News

WWE continued its recent series of Live Events on March 6 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The untelevised show featured top champions from RAW.

The event boasted three title matches from the red brand, with Becky Lynch squaring off against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the main event. We have the full results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.

Becky at #WWEAllenTown #BeckyLynch https://t.co/7xFJlc1umJ

The show started with a singles match between Riddle and Austin Theory which saw the former RAW Tag Team Champion soundly defeat the rising star.

Next up was another singles match as Omos made quick work of Reggie to continue his undefeated run.

The giant Omos vs the little guy Reggie @WWE @PPLCenter #wweallentown that dude is huge https://t.co/VeZqrFUqHr

Following this was a segment of MizTV with the talk of the town, Veer Mahaan. Veer later competed in a match against Dominik Mysterio where he soundly defeated the young superstar.

They have sent VEER!!! @VeerMahaan #wweallentown #sendveer https://t.co/zE7rGyyuTi

Next was the first title match of the night as Alpha Academy put their tag team titles on the line in a triple threat match. Their opponents were The Street Profits and the duo of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

While the RAW Tag Team Champions were able to defend their titles, the victory was cut short when Owens and Rollins laid out Gable with a stunner and curb stomp following the bout.

Shoutout to @FightOwensFight and @WWERollins for the most INCREDIBLE night!!!! #WWEAllenTown https://t.co/jEHQM483j0

The title match was followed by a singles bout in the women's division in which Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop.

My first time ever seeing @YaOnlyLivvOnce live and she did not disappoint!#wweallentown https://t.co/kNJ6gLvHmJ

Next up, Finn Balor defended his United States Championship against Damian Priest in a rematch from last week's RAW. The Demon King reigned supreme this time as well, pinning The Archer of Infamy to retain the gold.

Finally, the main event saw Becky Lynch defend her coveted RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Big Time Becks continued her triumphant run, retaining the title to end the night.

The Man Becky Lynch standing tall. #WWEAllentown https://t.co/dShNnjuC3a

Complete WWE Live Event results from Allentown, Pa

Also Read Article Continues below
  • Riddle def. Austin Theory
  • Omos def. Reggie
  • MizTV with Veer
  • Veer def. Dominik Mysterio
  • WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) (c) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins
  • Liv Morgan def. Doudrop
  • WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest
  • WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Edited by Jacob Terrell
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी