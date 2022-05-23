WWE Live Event Results: Bianca Belair faces three former champions, Cody Rhodes defeats a familiar rival (Fort Wayne, 05/22)

The WWE RAW roster continued their weekend live event tour with a matinee Sunday Stunner show on May 22nd. The show emanated from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The event was headlined by Bianca Belair, who defended her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Asuka in a fatal four-way match.

WWE's EST has been unstoppable since winning the title at WrestleMania 38. She continued her winning run in Fort Wayne despite being pitted against three former Women's Champions.

Theory defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali in another title match for the night. The rising star has been ducking Ali on the red brand for weeks, stating that the latter does not deserve a championship match.

Theory's words came true at Fort Wayne as he successfully defended his coveted title against the former Retribution leader.

Bobby Lashley and Omos continued their rivalry from RAW as they faced off in a singles match. The bout ended with a DQ after the Colossus used a steel chair on Lashley. The All Mighty, however, had the last laugh as they put Omos through the table.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest also looked to settle their feud from the red brand as they took on Liv Morgan and AJ Styles in a mixed tag team match. The babyfaces stood tall after the match.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continued their rivalry before meeting inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the upcoming namesake premium live event. The American Nightmare continued his winning run against The Visionary.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from Fort Wayne, IN

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode.

WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali.

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos by DQ after Omos used a chair.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeated AJ Styles and Liv Morgan.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

