WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns teases "a new phase" in his career, Cody Rhodes faces a familiar rival (Trenton, 05/07)

WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple title matches.

The show was headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who defended his Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Tribal Chief delivered a shocking promo after defeating The Scottish Warrior.

Roman Reigns stated during his promo that he's unsure if he'll return to the venue as he's looking to start a new phase in his career:

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

The event featured a couple more title matches in which Ricochet defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat match. At the same time, Theory faced off against Finn Balor in a United States Championship match.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in NJ. The American Nightmare locked horns with Seth Rollins. The duo is also slated to be in action at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey also stood across the ring before their I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash. The duo was part of a six-woman tag team match in which Rousey teamed up with Sasha Banks and Naomi, while Charlotte had Natalya and Shayna Baszler on her side.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Trenton, NJ

Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler

Veer defeated Drew Gulak

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos

Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

