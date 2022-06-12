WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Ronda Rousey takes on former champion, Drew McIntyre in action (Las Cruces, 06/11)

WWE held its Saturday Night Main Event for the SmackDown roster at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The event was stacked with top stars from the blue brand and featured multiple championship matches.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who took on Sami Zayn in a Street Fight. Zayn has been fighting The Bloodline's battles to get into the good books of Roman Reigns. However, his attempt to take down Drew fell short as the former WWE Champion picked up a victory.

Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso defended their Unified Tag Team titles in a triple-threat match against The New Day and the team of Sheamus and Butch. The Usos retained their title, solidifying their status as the best tag team in WWE.

The event showcased two more title matches in which Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya while Gunther faced off against Ricochet. The Champions retained their titles.

Shinsuke Nakamura was back in action after his match on SmackDown last week. The King of Strong Style defeated Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

The other tag team bout of the night featured The Viking Raiders in action, who took on Los Lotharios. The former NXT Tag Team Champions picked up an important victory.

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez also continued winning momentum, defeating Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one contest.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Las Cruces, New Mexico

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Butch

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

