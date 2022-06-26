WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Veer Mahaan defeats two former champions, former NXT star pins Seth Rollins (Amarillo, Texas, 6/25)

WWE held Saturday Night's Main Event at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, on June 25. The event featured multiple former and current champions from the RAW roster.

The event also showcased a title match in which Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple-threat match. The three women also locked horns at Hell in a Cell, where The EST of WWE reigned supreme. The result was no different this time as well.

The Street Profits looked to build momentum ahead of facing The Usos for the Unified Tag Team Championship. The former NXT Tag Team Champions defeated The Alpha Academy to send a message to the Samoans.

Omos, who booked his place in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Riddle, faced off against Robert Roode in a singles match. The Nigerian Giant bounced back from his recent defeat against Bobby Lashley, squashing Roode in a quick match.

Also in action was Ezekiel, who defeated Ciampa in a one-on-one contest. The former is currently embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens on RAW, for which he had the support of his older brother, Elias, on the red brand.

Veer Mahaan continued his feud with The Mysterios, defeating Rey and Dominik in a two-on-one handicap match.

In one of the biggest matches of the night, Riddle took on Seth Rollins after their confrontation on the flagship show earlier this week. While The Visionary stood tall on RAW, Riddle had the last laugh as he defeated Seth.

The event showcased two more singles matches. In the first match, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a street fight, while The Miz defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification in the other match.

Complete WWE Live Event Results from Amarilli, TX:

The Street Profits defeated The Alpha Academy

Omos defeated Robert Roode

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

Veer Mahaan defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Street Fight: AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

The Miz defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka

