WWE Live Event Results: Former champion wrestles after 58 days, Dominik Mysterio gets slapped by female star (Liverpool, 06/28)

While the WWE SmackDown roster is preparing for the upcoming edition of the blue brand, the RAW Superstars stopped over in Liverpool for a live event. The event featured multiple title matches and top stars from the flagship show in action.

The show kicked off with a six-man tag team match in which Matt Riddle teamed up with Alpha Academy to defeat the Imperium.

Next was a singles match between bitter rivals Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark. The two stars have been at odds ever since the latter assisted Trish Stratus in her bout against The Man at Night of Champions and got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle in Liverpool, where Lynch got some retribution.

Becky and Zoey will also compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE's upcoming premium live event alongside five other women.

Also in action was Bronson Reed, who avenged his earlier loss to Shinsuke Nakamura by getting one back over the King of Strong Style. Rhea Ripley also defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya, where the result was the same as that at Night of Champions.

Dominik Mysterio also tried to make his presence felt in the match, which resulted in him receiving a slap from the Queen of Harts. The former tag team champion was also in action against Ricochet, where Ripley assisted him in securing the win.

Elsewhere on the show, Cody Rhodes took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight where he put the Prince through a table before picking up the win. The American Nightmare has been massively popular among fans since his return to WWE, and the same was on display in Liverpool.

Piper Niven also wrestled for the first time since her match against Dana Brooke on Main Event last month. The powerhouse was on the losing end of her bout against Raquel Rodriguez.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. The Visionary was welcomed to the ring with the crowd singing his song, and he did not let them down and ended the show with a victory.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Liverpool, England, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark. Shinsuke Nakamura lost to Bronson Reed. Women's World Title: Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya. Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy defeated The Imperium. Raquel Rodriguez def. Piper Niven. Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight. Dominik Mysterio def. Ricochet. World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest.

