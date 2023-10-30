WWE Live Event Results: LA Knight battles against Bloodline member, current champion defends (London, England, 10/29)

The results are in from WWE's live event today at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Today's live event in the UK featured a Street Fight, a title match, and an edition of The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Bobby Lashley.

The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a tag team match to open the night. Bayley then competed in a singles match against Shotzi.

The Role Model got distracted by the crowd singing to her, and Shotzi was able to pick up the pinfall victory. The Role Model is scheduled to face Bianca Belair in a singles match this Friday night on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) lost to LWO's Santos Escobar in a singles match. Iyo Sky successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair today in London. The Genius of the Sky is now set to defend her title against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel next weekend.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) defeated LWO's Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in a tag team match. Bobby Lashley appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect, and it led to The All Mighty defeating Waller in a singles bout. LA Knight defeated The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight in the main event and cut a promo after the match.

Complete WWE Live Event Results from 10/29 in London, England

Here are the complete live event results from Sunday Stunner in London, England, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

