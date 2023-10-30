WWE fans delay live event match with iconic song

WWE fans have delayed the start time of a singles match during a live event today in London due to singing an iconic song.

Bayley is the leader of the Damage CTRL faction and is scheduled to battle Bianca Belair this Friday on SmackDown. Bianca Belair will also challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship next weekend at Crown Jewel.

The promotion is currently hosting a Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Damage CTRL's Bayley was in action at the event, but the start time of her match was delayed due to the crowd in the UK singing to her.

A wrestling fan took to social media to note that the London crowd began singing to The Role Model, and it delayed the start of the match.

Another fan also shared a video from the event of the SmackDown star scolding the crowd for singing to her. Shotzi then caught the 34-year-old with a Cannonball off the ring apron, as seen in the video below.

WWE star Shotzi breaks character to praise Bayley

Shotzi has had quite the history with Bayley and recently shaved her head as a result of the former champion clipping off some of her hair on WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Shotzi broke character to praise the leader of Damage CTRL. She noted that the veteran star has always been a role model for her and was thankful to be a part of the storyline that honored her sister while she was undergoing chemotherapy.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said. [1:01 - 1:31]

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion mocked Bianca Belair earlier today ahead of their clash this Friday night on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat The EST on the final edition of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel.

