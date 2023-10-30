"You may as well be scrambled eggs" - Bayley takes shot at returning WWE Superstar

Bayley has taken a shot at a returning WWE Superstar ahead of their clash next week on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair recently returned from hiatus and confronted Damage CTRL on SmackDown. The EST showed up after Bayley helped IYO SKY defeat Charlotte Flair on the October 20 episode of the blue brand.

Belair planted The Role Model with the KOD after the match and is scheduled to battle IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. However, The EST will have to go through the leader of Damage CTRL first in a singles match next Friday on SmackDown.

Bayley took to social media today to take a shot at Bianca Belair ahead of their bout on Friday night. The two superstars had an epic rivalry last year, with Belair emerging victorious. The 34-year-old joked that The EST may as well be scrambled eggs because she knows her so well before their match next week.

"You may as well be scrambled eggs @BiancaBelairWWE #smackdown @WWE," she posted.

Bayley on preparing for her match against Bianca Belair on next week's WWE SmackDown

Kayla Braxton caught up with Bayley during this week's edition of SmackDown LowDown and asked about her strategy against Bianca Belair.

Bayley claimed she knows the former RAW Women's Champion better than anyone due to their history together. The Role Model added that she has Belair's number and is confident heading into their bout next Friday night on SmackDown.

"How will I prepare for Bianca? Kayla, you've been here for a very long time, okay? I prepare for Bianca the same way I prepare my breakfast. I just go out there and do it and it's delicious every time okay... Look I know Bianca better than anybody. I had Bianca's first matches on RAW and SmackDown. I had Bianca in Hell in A Cell, we did a Last Woman Standing, we did a freaking Obstacle Course where she put Otis on her back, whatever, who cares? I beat her up with a basketball after. What I'm saying is I've got Bianca's number," she said. [From 2:50 - 3:25]

You can check out the full video below:

IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if Belair can get her revenge and defeat The Genius of the Sky at Crown Jewel to become champion once again.

