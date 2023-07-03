WWE Live Event Results: LA Knight teases quitting; The Usos & Solo Sikoa make first appearance after Roman Reigns' loss (Cardiff, July 2)

The WWE crowd was all set for the event in Cardiff, Wales, and the superstars didn't disappoint in the sell-out show. It was a stacked card with top stars. The Usos competed for the first time since defeating Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, while LA Knight also competed after his disappointing night at Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank was an enormous night for WWE, with the show entertaining with each match. The night after Money in the Bank, stars were not resting as they put on another big show at Cardiff.

Results have now poured onto Twitter. The show kicked off with Bayley and Charlotte. The Queen got a win after missing out on Money in the Bank. Also on the card were The Usos and Solo Sikoa, but they were not in the same match. Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar in a singles match, while The Usos lost a shot at the undisputed tag team titles in a Fatal Four Way bout.

Austin Theory defended his championship against AJ Styles at the event as well, while LA Knight also competed.

During the night, Knight teased that he was quitting in a promo, saying he had wrestled his last match for the company at Money in the Bank as he had not won the briefcase. It turned out he was swerving the audience and went on to have a match against Rey Mysterio, where he lost.

Sam Beynon @Sam_R_Beynon



#WWECardiff

@YEAHMovement_ He even teased quitting WWE. He had us all for a minute 🤣 He even teased quitting WWE. He had us all for a minute 🤣#WWECardiff @YEAHMovement_ https://t.co/4ggPaZ9Yn5

Full results from the WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales

The full results from the night can be seen below.

Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley via submission

Solo Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio defeated LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory defeated AJ Styles

Sheamus defeated Karrion Kross

Ridge Holland and Butch defeated Hit Row

WWE Women's Championship Match: Asuka defeated Bianca Belair

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Pretty Deadly, The Usos, and The O.C.

The night was clearly a fully stacked card, with two title matches following Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see if these are the feuds heading out of the show and toward SummerSlam.

What do you think of the show? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes