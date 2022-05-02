WWE Live event results: Lakeland, FL - Bianca Belair defends, Cody Rhodes battles 4-time World Champion

Cody Rhodes continued his winning ways over Seth Rollins this weekend.

While the SmackDown crew is busy with a WWE overseas tour, the RAW brand is still on the road in the United States as the company held a WWE Live event in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday night.

Full results from the April 30 WWE Live event are below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Omos defeated Reggie

Miz TV segment featuring The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Ezekiel

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Theory defeated Finn Balor to retain the WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley in a fatal four-way match to retain the RAW Women's Championship

austin ali @austinalii Not sure how many people in Florida can say they saw @CodyRhodes in WWE twice this month (his return at Mania and now at #WWELakeland ), but i’m blessed to say i’m one of them Not sure how many people in Florida can say they saw @CodyRhodes in WWE twice this month (his return at Mania and now at #WWELakeland), but i’m blessed to say i’m one of them https://t.co/Yo43EAHT0K

Cody Rhodes showed his appreciation for the WWE Universe at last night's event

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have been attached at the hip since The American Nightmare's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

One week from tonight, they will once again do battle at WrestleMania Backlash, which will be their second televised match this year. However, the two have squared off plenty of times at WWE Live events over the past month.

Following Rhodes' matchup with Rollins last night, the former All Elite Wrestling star got on the microphone to address the WWE Universe. According to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Rhodes said:

"I heard someone say welcome back. From the bottom of my heart...thank you for having me back."

While many questioned if Rhodes would be embraced by the WWE Universe when rumors of his debut began circulating, the last month seems to have erased all doubt. The American Nightmare has found a home again in WWE.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Cody Rhodes grab mic after match “I heard someone say welcome back. From the bottom of my heart…thank you for having me back.” #WWE #WWE Lakeland Cody Rhodes grab mic after match “I heard someone say welcome back. From the bottom of my heart…thank you for having me back.” #WWE #WWELakeland https://t.co/kRv5Wnf29z

What are your thoughts on these WWE Live event results? Did any of these results surprise you? Which match would you have loved to see in person? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

