WWE Live Event Results Liverpool: Huge SummerSlam 2017 rematch, Cesaro faces record-breaking champion (11/07)

The WWE roster was in Liverpool, UK this past weekend, but it was a mix of SmackDown and NXT matches. This was the company's first tour of the UK since 2019, as the May 2020 tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match card was a good one. Cesaro opened the show in a dream match against former NXT UK Champion WALTER. For the uninitiated, the latter's 870-day reign as the NXT UK Champion is the longest in WWE history since 1988.

Shinsuke Nakamura faced Jinder Mahal in a big SummerSlam 2017 rematch, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line this time around and not the WWE title. Finn Balor and Sheamus were in action, while Tommaso Ciampa brought the NXT Championship to the United Kingdom. The main event was for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Here are the full results:

WALTER defeated Cesaro Finn Balor defeated Sheamus Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn to retain the NXT Championship Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE's tour of the United Kingdom is set to conclude soon

There are currently three more dates on the WWE UK tour. It's set to conclude on November 10th. With the Red brand's roster in the United States of America for Monday Night RAW, the SmackDown roster will presumably be taking over the live event duties.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks was the perfect main event with the absence of Roman Reigns. Perhaps the conflicting schedules with SmackDown had to do with it, as neither Flair nor Banks appeared on the latest episode of the Blue brand.

