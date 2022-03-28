WWE Live Event Results: Hall of Famer returns, Seth Rollins' major announcement, former world champion defeated (March 27th, 2022)

This weekend, the superstars of WWE RAW stopped over at the Cola-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, for another Road to WrestleMania live event, just a few days before The Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship in the main event against Rhea Ripley in a solid match. Big Time Becks successfully retained her title in the end by grabbing the ropes.

She was confronted and slapped by Trish Stratus following her victory before being taken out by The Nightmare.

The event featured another title match, as Finn Balor defended the United States Championship in a triple threat match against Damien Priest and Austin Theory. The Archer of Infamy was unable to recapture the gold, and Theory failed in his quest to win his first title in WWE, as Balor successfully retained.

Another triple threat match was held between the teams of Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, and Alpha Academy. It was also the opening bout of the show.

Owens kicked off the event by welcoming Canada's own Trish Stratus to the KO Show. They were interrupted by The Miz, which led to Rey and Dominik Mysterio making their way to the ring. Kevin Owens took out The Miz with a stunner, and the four stars celebrated in the ring.

Owens and Rollins won the triple threat tag team match. Following the bout, The Visionary cut a promo stating that he's headed to Vince McMahon's office in Stamford and that he'll get his moment at WWE WrestleMania.

WWE @WWE @WWERollins is ready for whatever comes his way during his meeting with Mr. McMahon tomorrow! #WWEToronto .@WWERollins is ready for whatever comes his way during his meeting with Mr. McMahon tomorrow! #WWEToronto https://t.co/CJGTBYpII3

R-Truth came out to entertain the crowd before his match but was attacked by Veer and squashed by Omos. In another bout, one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, defeated Robert Roode.

Complete results from the WWE Live Event in Toronto, Ontario

The KO Show feat. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy

Veer attacked R-Truth

United States Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Austin Theory in a triple threat

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Austin Theory in a triple threat Omos defeated R-Truth

Riddle defeated Robert Roode

RAW Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley

It was a fine live event as we are one week away from the Show of Shows.

Are you excited for WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha