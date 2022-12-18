WWE Live Event Results - Real-life couples have a big fight, Legendary star answers Gunther's open challenge and wins (Moline, IL, December 17, 2022) 

WWE resumed its Holiday Tour as the company arrived at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, IL, on Saturday for a predictably stacked live event. The latest house show card featured most of the prominent names from RAW and SmackDown, with Seth Rollins getting a hero's welcome from his hometown crowd in the main event.

While the closing match had some great moments, WWE kicked off the event on a solid note by having two of RAW's top factions battle it out in a fast-paced showdown.

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim got the better of Judgment Day, represented by Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

It's pretty rare for WWE to have mixed tag team matches. It's even more uncommon when both teams are real-life couples. Madcap Moss and Emma competed in the second match of the evening and got a win over Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

The fight between the couples made for an interesting watch as Emma and Scarlett supposedly showcased their improved in-ring chemistry.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x



Emma and Scarlett have developed some good chemistry with each other. #WWEMoline

What happened next was inarguably the biggest match of the night as AJ Styles answered Gunther's open challenge. While The Phenomenal One won via DQ, he was unsuccessful in capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite the obvious outcome, Styles and The Ring General put together an incredibly technical and hard-hitting bout for the audience.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x #WWEMoline



Highlights of AJ Styles vs Gunther

The Bloodline were in action next as they took on the babyface alliance of Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Street Profits and Alpha Academy had a brief tag team bout before the women grabbed the spotlight for a massive clash. The penultimate match had Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae form a dream team against Bayley's Damage CTRL.

The headlining match saw Austin Theory defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins, who clearly received the loudest reactions on the show.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Given below are the complete results from the live event in Moline, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley Madcap Moss & Emma def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: AJ Styles def. GUNTHER by DQ Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Usos & Sami Zayn w/ Solo Sikoa The Street Profits def. Chad Gable & Otis Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage CTRL WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

