WWE Live Event Results - Roman Reigns breaks character in big segment, Top babyfaces lose, Sasha Banks & Naomi get a tag partner (March 13th, 2022)

WWE's "Road to WrestleMania" tour of live events resumed as the SmackDown roster stopped over at The Bay Center in Pensacola, FL.

It was a special night for Roman Reigns as he competed in front of his hometown fans and picked up a victory in the night's main event.

The Bloodline emerged with their hands raised against the babyface team of Drew McIntyre and New Day.

Xavier Woods wrestled in only his second match since January as he was on the sidelines due to an injury prior to Saturday's WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi.

As noted earlier, Roman Reigns stayed back in the ring after his match and cut a fantastic promo. The Tribal Chief wasn't his usual heel self as he acknowledged the Pensacola fans and thanked everyone for their support while also sending across an inspiring message. You can check out the full transcript of the promo right here.

While Roman Reigns' character-breaking moment was a memorable highlight for attending fans, the latest house show also featured other big matches.

Aliyah picked up a notable win over Shayna Baszler as the match ended in DQ and acted as the segue for a six-woman tag team match. Sasha Banks and Naomi came to Aliyah's aid, and the babyface trio scored a big win over Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Baszler.

Ricochet successfully defended his intercontinental championship against Sami Zayn in one of the best matches of the evening. Additionally, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura, Viking Raiders, Ridge Holland, and a few other superstars were also in action on the seven-match WWE live event card.

Complete WWE live event results from The Bay Center in Pensacola, FL

Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland

Happy Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios

Aliyah def. Shayna Baszler via DQ

Sasha Banks & Aliyah & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler & Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (C) def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns & The Usos (The Bloodline) def. Drew McIntyre & The New Day

The most recent live event will be remembered for Roman Reigns' heartfelt segment, and it was a truly great moment as the reigning Universal Champion prepares for the biggest match of his career at WWE WrestleMania 38.

