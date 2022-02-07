WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns loses again, top champion puts title on the line (February 5, 2022)

The latest WWE Live Event in Salt Lake City, Utah, had multiple exciting matches on the card, including two big title defenses.

The Road to WrestleMania show saw Becky Lynch put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair. The Man has been involved in a title feud with each of the three superstars in the past, and once again came up victorious against the challengers.

The night's second title match saw Charlotte Flair successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi. It should be noted that WWE official Sonya Deville was the special guest referee in the match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns featured in a 6-man tag team match. The Tribal Chief and The Usos faced Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins. Surprisingly, The Bloodline lost the match. This was Reigns' second loss in a match against The Architect in less than 10 days.

Full results of WWE Live Event Result, Salt Lake City

The rest of the show featured several interesting matches. Kevin Owens faced The Miz in a singles match that saw KO defeat the A-Lister to get back to his winning ways before RAW.

Riddle locked horns with WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy mentor lost his in a struggle against the Original Bro.

Omos locked horns with Montez Ford in a singles match and came out on top. The two were previously involved in a tag team feud when Omos was still working alongside AJ Styles on RAW.

Though most of the matches featured RAW superstars, a few big names from SmackDown also engaged in high-profile battles. Aside from the above-mentioned champions from the blue brand, Ricochet was booked in competition with RAW's Austin Theory in an entertaining encounter. Despite Theory's impressive effort, the high-flying superstar eventually took the victory.

Theory is fresh off a big win over Kevin Owens, and his loss at the live event should only motivate him to gain momentum ahead of his Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Ricochet has been involved in a feud with Sheamus and Ridge Holland on SmackDown. He often teams up with Cesaro to take on the Celtic Warrior and his protege.

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Liv Morgan, Doudrop, & Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naom (Sonya Deville as special guest referee)

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos

Kevin Owens defeated The Miz

Riddle defeated Chad Gable

Omos defeated Montez Ford

Ricochet defeated Austin Theory

