WWE Live Event Results: Seth Rollins gets attacked by the man he legitimately injured years ago; Becky Lynch competes twice (Newcastle, 06/30)

While the WWE SmackDown roster was in London for this week's edition of the show, the RAW Superstars stopped over in Newcastle, England, for another live event. The show was live from Utilita Arena and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The event kickstarted with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Piper Niven. The duo faced off against each other for the first time since their RAW Women's Championship match at Royal Rumble last year. Like the last time, The Man emerged victorious once again.

However, this was not the end of Lynch's night, as she took on Zoey Stark immediately after her victory. While Becky was not at her 100%, she could still come out on top against the rising star.

Next up, Ricochet locked horns with Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator made her presence felt in the match as she distracted the high flyer, which allowed Dom to pick up the win.

Elsewhere on the show, Matt Riddle teamed up with the Alpha Academy to take on the Imperium before his singles match with Gunther at WWE Money in the Bank. The Original Bro and team were on the winning end of the bout.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Newcastle, taking on Finn Balor in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare put the Prince through a table before delivering Crossrhodes to pick up the win.

This was followed by a couple of singles matches in which Bronson Reed defeated Shinsuke Nakamura while Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship against Natalya.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Damian Priest with the former's coveted title on the line. While The Visionary was able to come out on top, his victory was short-lived as Finn Balor attacked him after the match.

The animosity between the two goes years back when Rollins legitimately injure Balor's shoulder during their match at SummerSlam 2016. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Newcastle, England, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark Dominick Mysterio def. Ricochet Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy def. The Imperium Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor Bronson Reed def. Shinsuke Nakamura Women's World Title: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Damian Priest

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes