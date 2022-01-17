WWE Live Event Results: Seth Rollins teams up with top babyface faction to beat Roman Reigns, Omos squashes 2-time Champion - Sioux Falls, SD (1/16)

WWE's Live Event tour continued in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where a mostly-RAW roster appeared and had a set of great matches. We say mostly because there were a few key names from SmackDown on the show, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss.

The results turned out as expected, with all the Championships being successfully defended. However, what was notable was that there was a Title match that had a special guest referee, while the main event saw a mix of RAW and SmackDown superstars team-up.

Who gained momentum in Sioux Falls as the road to the Royal Rumble continues? Here are the results from the WWE Live Event:

Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

Chad Gable defeated Riddle

United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz

Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

RAW Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop

Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

Omos defeated Montez Ford

SmackDown Women's Championship (Special Referee - Sonya Deville) : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler

Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

It was a good set of results on a solid card, with the babyfaces coming out victorious in the end. However, it is notable that seven heels won in their matches. Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens was the only heel vs heel match on the card.

An unusually stacked WWE Live Event?

Some noted that this WWE Live Event in Sioux Falls, SD, was as stacked as any good pay-per-view (or now Premium Live Special) card. While Omos vs Montez Ford and Madcap Moss vs Ricochet seem to be regular TV matches, the rest of the bouts on the show could easily have been at a special event.

It's interesting to note that Madcap Moss got another big victory. This past week on SmackDown, many fans were infuriated when he defeated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston clean.

As for Seth Rollins, his character change was seemingly being tested at the WWE live event as he teamed up with two New Day members on the babyface side to defeat The Bloodline.

It's interesting because given how the last episode of SmackDown ended, it seemed clear that Seth Rollins is the babyface of the feud, although his official turn into a good guy hasn't taken place.

