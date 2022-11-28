WWE Live Event Results: The Bloodline returns to action, Austin Theory defeats three former champions (Portland, Maine, 11/27)

The WWE roster stopped over in Portland, Maine, for a weekly live event on November 27. The show took place just a few hours after Survivor Series and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The house show kickstarted with a RAW Women's Championship Match where Bianca Belair defended her coveted title against Bayley. However, the rest of the Damage CTRL stable got involved in the bout, which led to Belair's win via DQ.

The contest was later turned into a six-woman tag match where The EST of WWE was joined by Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The babyfaces picked up the victory to kick off the night.

Next was a singles match between Ricochet and Karrion Kross, where the former pulled off a huge upset. The One and Only also defeated Braun Strowman on SmackDown last week and will take on Santos Escobar in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup.

In the night's third match, Austin Theory defended his United States Championship after winning the title mere hours earlier at Survivor Series. He took on Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Theory retained the title after pinning The Original Bro.

Elsewhere on the show, The New Day defeated The Maximum Male Models in a tag team match. Ronda Rousey also retained the SmackDown Women's Championship in a rematch against Shotzi.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline, who were without their leader Roman Reigns. The villainous faction took on Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in an eight-man tag team match. Bloodline felt Reigns' absence as they could not pick up the victory this time.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete results from the house show in Portland, Maine, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley via DQ. The bout later became a tag team match Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL Ricochet defeated Karrion Kross United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) retained over Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way contest The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) defeated Maximum Male Models (MÅN.SÔÖR and MA.ÇÉ) SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) retained over Shotzi Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso's, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa)

