WWE Live Event Results: Top name loses in 5 seconds, Huge interference in title match, Bianca Belair defeats two RAW stars (Birmingham, 04/26)

WWE kicked off its summer European tour on April 26 as the RAW roster stopped over in Birmingham, England for a house show. The event was live from the Utilita Arena and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

Seth Rollins kickstarted the show with a singles match against The Miz. The two former WWE Champions put on an excellent match on RAW last week and were given another opportunity together to entertain the Birmingham crowd. The Visionary was once again able to secure the victory.

Next up was a singles match between Rick Boogz and Baron Corbin where the latter lost in five seconds. Frustrated by the defeat, Corbin issued an open challenge which was answered by Butch, who went on to hand another defeat to the former Money in the Bank winner.

The show also featured a couple of title matches. In the first title match of the night, Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. However, Bronson Reed came out to rain on the All Mighty's parade as the match ended with a DQ.

Matty Paddock @MattyPaddock



Maximum Male Models v The Alpha Academy is next here. #WWEBirmingham is not happy! A fairly solid US title match was building, but Bronson Reed is out here to spoil the affair, flattening Lashley while Theory flees. No contest? DQ? Whatever you like!Maximum Male Models v The Alpha Academy is next here. #WWEBirmingham is not happy! A fairly solid US title match was building, but Bronson Reed is out here to spoil the affair, flattening Lashley while Theory flees. No contest? DQ? Whatever you like!Maximum Male Models v The Alpha Academy is next here. https://t.co/AMSON2lekz

Bianca Belair also put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Asuka and Bayley in the second title match of the night. The EST of WWE once again reigned supreme after delivering a KOD to Bayley.

Elsewhere on the show, Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis in a quick match. However, the powerhouse was attacked by Bobby Lashley after the match as the All Mighty came out for retribution. Austin Theory tried to take down Lashley but he became the recipient of a Spear. Damian Priest also got a victory over Dolph Ziggler while Chad Gable and Otis defeated the Maximum Male Models in a tag match.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who defeated Finn Balor in a rematch from RAW. The American Nightmare received a huge ovation from the live crowd throughout the match.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Birmingham, England, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Seth Rollins defeated The Miz Rick Boogs defeated Baron Corbin with a quick roll-up Butch defeated Baron Corbin WWE United States Title Match – Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory (c) via DQ Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) defeated Maximum Male Models Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retained over Asuka and Bayley in a Triple Threat Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis Damian Priest (w/ Dominik Mysterio) defeated Dolph Ziggler Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes