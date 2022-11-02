The WWE SmackDown roster continued its tour of Europe as they stopped over in Dortmund, Germany, for a house show on November 1. The event emanated from the Westfalenhallen complex and featured top stars from the Blue brand.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline as The Usos, and Solo Sikoa took on Imperium in the main event. This was the first time the two stables faced off against each other. Despite Sami Zayn being present in the Bloodline's corner, the Europeans were able to pick up the victory.

Sami Zayn was also in action earlier in the night. The Honorary Uce took on Braun Strowman in a singles match. Shinsuke Nakamura also defeated Ricochet in a one-on-one contest.

Elsewhere on the show, The Brawling Brutes took on The New Day in a tag team match. Ridge Holland and Butch are also slated to face The Usos for the Tag Team titles at Crown Jewel. The duo picked up an important victory to continue their momentum. Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models in the other tag match of the night.

The event consisted of two matches in the women's division. Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville in a singles match after a quick roll-up.

Liv Morgan faced off against Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple-Threat Match that ended with Liv picking up the win after putting the Queen of Harts through a table.

Drew McIntyre was also in action in Dortmund after missing a couple of house shows due to Sheamus' wedding. The Scotsman took on current rival Karrion Kross before their Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

Momentum is currently on Drew's side as the former WWE Champion stood victorious at the end of the match.

Complete WWE Live Event results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Dortmund, Germany, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models Shotzi def. Sonya Deville The Brawling Brutes def. The New Day Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler Imperium def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

