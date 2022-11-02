Create

WWE Live Event Results: Top SmackDown faction defeats The Bloodline; Sami Zayn faces Roman Reigns' former rival, Liv Morgan puts  ex-champion through table (Dortmund, 11/1)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Nov 02, 2022 06:43 PM IST
The Bloodline (left) and Liv Morgan (right)
The Bloodline (left) and Liv Morgan (right)

The WWE SmackDown roster continued its tour of Europe as they stopped over in Dortmund, Germany, for a house show on November 1. The event emanated from the Westfalenhallen complex and featured top stars from the Blue brand.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline as The Usos, and Solo Sikoa took on Imperium in the main event. This was the first time the two stables faced off against each other. Despite Sami Zayn being present in the Bloodline's corner, the Europeans were able to pick up the victory.

#WWEDortmund tonight! https://t.co/ptJGGZxEdt

Sami Zayn was also in action earlier in the night. The Honorary Uce took on Braun Strowman in a singles match. Shinsuke Nakamura also defeated Ricochet in a one-on-one contest.

Sami Zayn ist da! UCEEEY #WWEDortmund https://t.co/ToWN8DJdhI

Elsewhere on the show, The Brawling Brutes took on The New Day in a tag team match. Ridge Holland and Butch are also slated to face The Usos for the Tag Team titles at Crown Jewel. The duo picked up an important victory to continue their momentum. Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models in the other tag match of the night.

Hit🎙Row vs Maximum Male Models was 🔥🔥🔥#WWEDortmund #WWELive #WWE@WWEDeutschland @AJFrancis410 @tehutimiles @TheVibeBri @MACEtheWRESTLER @KSAMANNY https://t.co/kCDpHssdGw

The event consisted of two matches in the women's division. Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville in a singles match after a quick roll-up.

Liv Morgan faced off against Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple-Threat Match that ended with Liv picking up the win after putting the Queen of Harts through a table.

Air Morgan WATCH HER! Absolutely amazing! At a live event in #WWEDortmund #LivSquad #extremeliv #livforever🤗🖤✨️👑👅👊🏻💪🏻 🔥 @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/UMSNstzlxO

Drew McIntyre was also in action in Dortmund after missing a couple of house shows due to Sheamus' wedding. The Scotsman took on current rival Karrion Kross before their Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

Momentum is currently on Drew's side as the former WWE Champion stood victorious at the end of the match.

Had a blast tonight, thank you #WWEDortmund! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/inrs5jhvAf

Complete WWE Live Event results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Dortmund, Germany, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  1. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet
  2. Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
  3. Shotzi def. Sonya Deville
  4. The Brawling Brutes def. The New Day
  5. Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross
  6. Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn
  7. Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
  8. Imperium def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...