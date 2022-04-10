WWE files trademarks for three new names - Reports

According to reports, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) filed for three trademarks a few days back.

The promotion frequently trademarks names for the newly roped-in talent. There have been cases where WWE debuted a new star within a week of applying for the trademark. In some cases, athletes make their debuts even before applying for a trademark.

As per reports from USPTO (the United States Patent & Trademark Office), the Sports Entertainment giant has filed trademarks for the names "Troy Donovan," "Thea Hail," and "Channing Lauren." All three of the filings were coupled with the following description:

"The trademark filing was for goods and services in the realms of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

The three names locked in were in action in the past week's NXT Level Up. Although all three of them ended up on the losing side, the creative might well have legitimate plans in store for them.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned in 846 days Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned in 846 days 🎯 https://t.co/UhinP5A6jU

WWE's WrestleMania 38 created history

WWE's premium live event, WrestleMania 38, broke all records to become the highest-grossing event in the promotion's history.

The show, held in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, registered a combined attendance of 156,352 over two nights. The concept of having a two-night show was a smash hit, with fans from 50 different states and 53 separate countries gathering to witness the madness.

Here is an excerpt from the statement by the company:

"We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to Dallas again generated record results, proving that everything is indeed bigger in Texas,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. “We are grateful to the Jones Family and the entire Dallas Cowboys Organization, the Dallas Sports Commission, the city of Arlington, the city of Dallas and all the public and private sector partners who were instrumental in making WrestleMania 38 the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will take over Hollywood."

What has been your favorite ring name for a superstar? Sound off below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh