WWE locker room unhappy with The Rock receiving special treatment - Reports

Since his return to WWE, The Rock has taken the sports entertainment business by storm. He has excited fans with his incredible promos, Dwayne Johnson, in many people's eyes has lived up to his word of "making pro-wrestling cool again".

However, not everyone is happy with how things are going in this new era. In particular, the WWE locker room feels that The People's Champ is receiving a lot of special treatment, especially concerning his outrageous promos.

According to Aaron Varble of SE Scoops, WWE's talent is unhappy with The Rock being allowed to cut promos that give him the green light to curse on TV. Having received a memo from the company's high-ranking officials, in the recent past, reminding them to stick to PG-approved language, including on social media. The talent cannot help but feel dismayed at the recent hypocrisy, in particular, they feel that they're being "handcuffed", while Johnson isn't being held to the same rules.

"I was told that the thinking is that, 'even if he is the big movie star, shouldn't everyone play by the same rules? So he can curse and use that to get over, but everyone else is handcuffed?'" wrote Varble [H/T SE Scoops]

This reaction from the locker room is understandable. Since his return, The Rock has been handed the privilege of dropping F-bombs here and there, whether it's his promos on social media, or when he is simply in the ring addressing the WWE Universe. Some of his words could even garner negative reactions.

Granted, one can simply narrow this down to the fact that the best version of The Rock, has always been when he is allowed to let loose on the mic. There is also the added fact that he is, technically, "the boss", with him being a member of TKO's board now.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how WWE's content evolves going forward, and if these concerns from the locker room regarding the company's 'PG image' will affect things.

Wrestling legend isn't happy with WWE stars that follow The Rock's segments

There can be no denying that The Rock is always the star of the show whenever he is on television. His performances on the mic have set the WWE alight, leading to responses from fans, that haven't been heard from in ages. Every time he gets his hand on the microphone, fans cannot wait to hear what he has to say. And, it is exactly this that has left one wrestling legend unhappy.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell interestingly pointed out that last night's episode of SmackDown had nothing to hook fans with after Rocky's promo. He suggested that there is a clear difference between the Hollywood megastar and the stars of the current roster. He even went so far as to call them "boring".

Taking Mantell's words into account, it's clear that WWE needs to do something that allows the roster to share the spotlight with The Brahma Bull. But, in order to do that, they may have to strongly consider putting a leash on his controversial promos.

