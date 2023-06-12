WWE no longer in exclusive media rights negotiations with FOX and NBC Universal - Report

WWE could have new homes for its TV programming in the near future, as a report now states that the company is no longer in exclusive negotiations with FOX and NBC Universal. The deals are both set to expire in 2024.

The company signed two massive multi-year contracts for media rights with NBC Universal and FOX in October 2019, both five-year deals worth $2.35 billion in total. The parties had been in exclusive talks to negotiate new agreements for the networks to play home base for WWE's TV product. However, today's developments reveal that the multi-billion dollar company is now technically open for business to anyone who wants to get in.

According to Andrew Marchand, there are some interesting contenders outside of FOX and NBC to be the exclusive homes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. However, the two media giants are still firmly in the lead "re-up" for new deals.

"This is not surprising, because most major deals go to the open market, even if the incumbents remain the favorites. We would maintain at this point that Fox, with “Friday Night Smackdown,” and USA, with “Monday Night Raw,” remain most likely to re-up; that is usually the common thought at these points in deals that have been wins for both sides." - Andrew Marchand, (H/T New York Post)

Marchand speculates that outside of FOX and NBC, FX and Amazon Prime would be leading contenders to possibly land RAW and SmackDown programming. FX, which is owned by Disney, is a particular favorite due to the strong relationships they have with both WWE CEO Nick Khan and Endeavor.

In addition, Apple TV and even Warner Bros. Discovery could be in the mix. Marchand emphasized that rival wrestling promotion AEW does not have an exclusive deal with WBD, so a deal with Vince McMahon's company is 100% possible.

Vince Russo claimed that it was "50-50" if USA Network would continue their relationship with WWE

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo made a bold claim earlier this year regarding the Stamford-based company's relationship with NBC Universal's USA Network, the home of Monday Night RAW.

In March, Russo claimed that it was a real possibility that the network could drop RAW due to the show's ratings.

"I don't know about the love though. Keep in mind, I was consulting for them for two years very recently and they were not happy with the numbers...They may [drop WWE]. Absolutely. I would definitely say 50-50...That's a fact. I heard it straight from the horse's mouth." - Vince Russo

What do you make of these reports? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below!

