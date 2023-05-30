"I would definitely say 50-50" - Vince Russo makes a bold claim about WWE's TV deal with USA Network (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that USA Network could drop the broadcast of Monday Night RAW after the dismal ratings of the show over the last few years.

WWE has had a long-standing partnership with USA Network for airing its flagship show, Monday Night RAW. The company signed a multi-year deal with the network which took effect in 2019, to broadcast RAW, which has been one of the top-performing shows. However, the contract is set to expire in 2024 and the TV rights will be up for grabs once again.

During the Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo claimed that while he was consulting for USA Network, he came to know that the outlet was not happy with the ratings RAW was drawing over the last few years.

"I don't know about the love though. Keep in mind, I was consulting for them for two years very recently and they were not happy with the numbers."

Russo claimed that there was a possibility that USA Network could drop RAW during the upcoming TV deal negotiations because they weren't getting the numbers they had hoped for.

"They may. Absolutely. I would definitely say 50-50." Russo continued, "That's a fact. I heard it straight from the horse's mouth. Do people understand that's why they hired me? Like why would you hire me for two years if you were happy with the show? That's why they hired me, bro." [From 17:55 - 18:55]

Vince Russo took issue with the fans singing on WWE RAW

During the same conversation, the former WWE head writer made it clear that he did not enjoy RAW this week.

His issues stemmed from the fans singing the wrestlers' theme songs. He felt that such an act belonged at a singalong rather than a wrestling show.

"What's with the F-ing singing? Like what is wrong? What is with the singing, guys? Is this a singalong like freaking Sesame Street now? Is that what this show is? Could you imagine them singing along with Bruno Sammartino and singing along with Roddy Piper and singing along with Randy Savage? This whole thing has become a mockery. This is a joke."

Vince Russo even compared WWE RAW to Sesame Street and questioned as to why fans were making a mockery of the show with the singalong.

