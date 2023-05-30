"What's with the F-ing singing?" - Former WWE veteran compares RAW to Sesame Street after fans sing Seth Rollins' song (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not happy with the fans in attendance at the latest Monday Night RAW as they burst out singing for Seth Rollins and several other stars on the show.

The fans in Albany, NY, were visibly excited to see the new World Heavyweight Champion open the show and were strongly involved during his entrance, singing his song. This trend continued throughout the night with the fans singing along when top babyfaces like Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura made their way to the ring.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was flabbergasted with the singalong. He compared the show to Sesame Street and pointed out that this would never happen during the early years when the likes of Bruno Sammartino, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, or "Macho Man" Randy Savage were competing.

"What's with the F-ing singing? Like what is wrong? What is with the singing, guys? Is this a singalong like freaking Sesame Street now? Is that what this show is? Could you imagine them singing along with Bruno Sammartino and singing along with Roddy Piper and singing along with Randy Savage? This whole thing has become a mockery. This is a joke. [From 15:25 - 16:04]

Vince Russo did not enjoy this week's episode of WWE RAW

During the same discussion, Vince Russo stated that he felt like he had wasted three hours on the show.

The former WWE writer claimed that the time spent on watching RAW could have been better spent on other activities such as reading or gardening.

"I am so sick of this show, bro. There isn't anything I do during my entire week that is more of a waste of time than watching this show. That includes naps, time on the toilet, reading. I'd rather be outside reading, I'd rather be watering the plants. I am so sick of this show." [From 3:59 - 4:35]

While Russo did not like the show, WWE used this week's RAW to build up to Money in the Bank with a couple of men's qualifying matches. The episode also had Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

