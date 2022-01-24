WWE eyeing possible Money In The Bank date change - Reports

WWE's annual Money In The Bank event is set to take place on July 2nd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, but new reports claim this may no longer be the case.

Reports coming out of Fightful suggest that the issues could come from the UFC's International Fight Week happening in Las Vegas during Money In The Bank weekend.

UFC are even running their UFC 276 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena on the same night as Money In The Bank.

Fightful's Sean Ross-Sapp suggested that to avoid conflicts with the UFC pay-per-view, Vince McMahon's promotion may resort to moving the event to Sunday the 3rd of July instead, given that they've allegedly got the stadium on hold for a day.

This may prove to be a wise call, as the UFC event could considerably split the audience for Money In The Bank.

UFC News @UFCNews .@UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas from June 27 – July 3 .@UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas from June 27 – July 3 ⤵️

Allegiant Stadium sees its second use as a venue for a major event by the company, also playing host to SummerSlam in 2021.

Money In The Bank has become one of WWE's biggest events

Since the match concept was introduced on-screen by Chris Jericho in the build-up to its debut at Wrestlemania 21, Money In The Bank has become one of their most popular stipulations.

Used annually as a Wrestlemania tradition, launching like likes of Edge, Rob Van Dam, and CM Punk to world titles, the match quickly outgrew the undercard and became an annual event in its own right.

Responsible for some of the most memorable moments in the company's history, including the acclaimed CM Punk vs. John Cena match for the WWE Championship on the 2011 edition of the show.

2021's Money In The Bank saw the unexpected return of John Cena.

Who do you think will win this year's Money In The Bank match?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Debottam Saha