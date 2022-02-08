WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan takes on former NXT Star; Former Tag Team Champions in action

WWE Main Event was taped before this week's episode of RAW at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The show featured both singles and tag team matches.

While Veer Mahaan may have got lost on his way to Monday Night RAW, the Indian has been a constant presence on the network exclusive show. The powerhouse took on former NXT Star T-Bar in the opening contest.

The second match of the night featured former RAW Tag Team Champions in action as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin took on Dirty Dawgs.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event. We have spoilers for the event so read ahead at your own risk.

Veer Mahaan vs T-BAR on WWE Main Event

Veer Mahaan looked to continue his winning streak on Main Event as he locked horns against T-BAR to kick-off the show. Both RAW Superstars have been a constant presence on Hulu's exclusive program.

T-BAR was last seen in action on the red brand in December when he faced off against Finn Balor in which the latter came out on top. Meanwhile, Veer has been teased on the flagship show for over four months now, but the juggernaut has been a no-show thus far.

The Indian Origin star racked up his seventh victory in a row as he defeated T-BAR for the second time on Main Event.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. T-BAR

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. Dirty Dawgs on WWE Main Event

The main event of this week's show was a tag team match between two former tag team champions. The former Hurt Business members have wrestled actively on the network exclusive show in the last few months while The Dirty Dawgs competed for the first time on the program.

The experience of former RAW Tag Team Champions came into play as they defeated The Dirty Dawgs after Shelton Benjamin pinned Robert Roode for the victory.

Result: Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander def. The Dirty Dawgs

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The program will air on Hulu on Thursday.

